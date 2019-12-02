The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2965 Cleveland Avenue
View Map
Terrance "Terry" Glenn, Jr., 23, passed away on November 28, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Kim (Combs) Matthews. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday, December 4, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. A funeral celebrating Terry's life will be held at 11am Friday, December 5, 2019 at the New Salem Baptist Church, 2965 Cleveland Avenue. For Terry's complete obituary and to share memories or condolences please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
