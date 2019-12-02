|
|
Glenn, Jr., Terrance
1996 - 2019
Terrance "Terry" Glenn, Jr., 23, passed away on November 28, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Kim (Combs) Matthews. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday, December 4, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. A funeral celebrating Terry's life will be held at 11am Friday, December 5, 2019 at the New Salem Baptist Church, 2965 Cleveland Avenue. For Terry's complete obituary and to share memories or condolences please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019