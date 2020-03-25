Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
To be announced at a later date
the family will be having a private service
To be announced at a later date
a memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life.
Terrance Darnell Wilson, age 60, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. In an effort to safeguard and minimize the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be having a private service. However, at a later date, a memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Terrance's extended obituary and express condolences to his family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
