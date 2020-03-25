|
|
Wilson, Terrance
1959 - 2020
Terrance Darnell Wilson, age 60, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. In an effort to safeguard and minimize the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be having a private service. However, at a later date, a memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Terrance's extended obituary and express condolences to his family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020