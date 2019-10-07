|
|
La Tour, Terrell S.
1956 - 2019
Terrell S. La Tour, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio after a brief battle with illness. He was born February 8, 1956, to Gerald and Ina "Claire" La Tour in Stuttgart, Germany. A dedicated life-long public servant, he was employed by Sharon Township in multiple capacities for twenty plus years and was a veteran of the United States Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was a loving son and father. Terrell loved music, his motorcycle, God and country. He had a tremendous sense of humor and incredible memory for movie lines. Preceded in death by his father Ret. Maj. Gerald A. La Tour. He is survived by his mother, Claire La Tour; two sons, Jared and Lucas La Tour; sister, Tracy (Mark) Potter; two brothers, Randall (Kathleen) and Doug (Faith) La Tour; eight nieces and nephews; and many other close relatives and friends. Friends may call Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, followed by a 1:15p.m. graveside service and interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 5561 Milton Ave., Worthington, OH 43085. Contributions, if desired, may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019