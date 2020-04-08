Home

Terrence Cashin


1975 - 2020
Terrence Cashin Obituary
Cashin, Terrence
1975 - 2020
Terrence Patrick Cashin, age 44, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020 in his home. He was born September 5, 1975 to Terrence and Deborah (Stuart) Cashin in Columbus, Ohio. Terry (TC) loved all sports, but he was an avid Buckeye and Steeler fan. He graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in 1994. Terry had a great sense of humor, and the biggest heart. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. Terry will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by his siblings, Megan and Michael Cashin; grandfathers, Bob Stuart, and Bing Tom; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and too many special friends to mention. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Stuart, Barbara Tom, Tom and Maggie Cashin; aunt, Linda Ellinger; and uncle, Chris Cashin. Burial will take place in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
