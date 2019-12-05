|
|
Graham, Terrence Lee
1947 - 2019
Terrence Lee Graham, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Corning, NY on September 24, 1947 to the late Paul N.W. and Grace Link Graham. Also preceding him before his death was his brother Edgar Earl Graham. Terrence (or Terry as he was known to his family and friends) will be deeply missed by his loving wife ,Madge Yang Graham; sister, Jeannette Graham Stiteler; and brother, Paul N.L. Graham. Terry will be remembered for his intellect, contributions to the field of plant science and as an excellent educator. He received a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Biochemistry from Penn State University and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Biochemistry from Purdue University. He enjoyed long, tenured careers at the Monsanto Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri (as a Group Leader, Research Manager/Senior Science Fellow) and at the Ohio State University (as a Faculty member/Professor in the Department of Plant Pathology, as an Associate Chairperson and as a honorary Professor Emeritus after his retirement). He educated/mentored many graduate and undergraduate students and worked on a variety of plant protection and biotechnology projects. In his spare time, Terry also enjoyed classical music, genealogy research, wild flowers and exotic plants, gardening, photography and collecting fossil and mineral specimens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American , 2215 Citygate Drive, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43219 or WOSU Public Media, 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43210. Family will receive friends from 1-2pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019