O'Keefe, Terrence
1947 - 2020
Our beloved Pappy, Terrence Donald O'Keefe, lost his battle with cancer on March 31. Our lives are not the same without his smile, his laugh, his stories and his Irish love. Terry was born in Chicago on August 16, 1947 to Maurice and A. Evelyn (Hughes) O'Keefe. He graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1965 and Franklin University in 1973. Terry and his two brothers, Michael and Gary, served their country in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by Judy O'Keefe; children, Katie (Eric Hoffman), Kourtney (Aric Dewald), Kyle; four grandchildren; brother, Mike; sister, Pamela Salvatore; and many nieces and nephews. His greatest passion involved his family, particularly his precious grandchildren, Khloe, Kaela, Kody and Ethan. Grandkids, know that when you stop a goal, pitch a strikeout, make a touchdown, hit a homer, perform in a play or concert, bring home your successes or failures, your Pappy is cheering you on! Another passion of Terry's was his work. He lived and breathed real estate development. He possessed an inherent ability to develop land sites and solve problems. Terry was instrumental in helping young people begin their businesses in real estate. Over 12 developments in Columbus including Katherine's Wood, Courtney Place, Linworth Village, Marble Cliff Crossing, Marble Cliff Commons, Bishopsgate and all hold his magic touch. Terry fell in love with wrestling when he was a student in Chicago. He brought that passion to Grandview Heights High School in 1964, where he assisted the coach, while wrestling for the school. Over the years he continued to volunteer his time coaching in Grandview and Dublin. He was known to many as a teacher, a mentor and a friend. He was always there to lend a helping hand. A celebration of Terry's life will be held on his birthday, Sunday, August 16, at the Marble Cliff Commons Clubhouse, 2-4 p:m. Donations can be made to the Grandview Heights Athletic Department, ATT: Wrestling, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview Heights, OH 43212. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
