Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
HILLIARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
5445 Scioto-Darby Road
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri A. (Cavin) Hobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri A. (Cavin) Hobbs Obituary
Hobbs, Terri A. (Cavin)
Terri A. (Cavin) Hobbs, age 63, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born in Kenton, OH, Terri was a graduate of Westland High School, Class of 1972. She attained her Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from Franklin University. Terri was an active member of Hilliard United Methodist Church and helped to develop, and participated in, the Multi-Media Team for 17 years. She was also active in the Puppet Ministries and volunteered for Feeding by Faith. Terri was the Assistant Store Manager at T.J. Maxx, where she met her future husband Tom, and she later retired from Discover Financial Services after 29 years. She was preceded in death by her father Paul O. Cavin, by her grandparents Carl Craig, M. Cecelia and Tommy Cropper and William and Mary Cavin, and by her father-in-law C. Dick Hobbs. She is survived by her mother, Betty L. Cavin; her beloved husband of 36 years, Tom Hobbs; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Jeremy Burkhart; sister, Mary Sue (Gary) Hoyle; her grandchildren, Ryan and MaryJo Burkhart; mother-in-law, Ruth Hobbs; brothers-in-law, Larry (Chris) Hobbs, Lonnie (Debbie) Hobbs, Tim (Vicki) Hobbs, Jim (Terry) Hobbs; and by her numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. Memorial Service will be held 10a.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2019 at HILLIARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5445 Scioto-Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026 with Reverend April Blaine, officiating. Burial will be at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the Hilliard United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, www.lifecarealliance.org. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Hobbs Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now