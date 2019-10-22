|
Hobbs, Terri A. (Cavin)
Terri A. (Cavin) Hobbs, age 63, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born in Kenton, OH, Terri was a graduate of Westland High School, Class of 1972. She attained her Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from Franklin University. Terri was an active member of Hilliard United Methodist Church and helped to develop, and participated in, the Multi-Media Team for 17 years. She was also active in the Puppet Ministries and volunteered for Feeding by Faith. Terri was the Assistant Store Manager at T.J. Maxx, where she met her future husband Tom, and she later retired from Discover Financial Services after 29 years. She was preceded in death by her father Paul O. Cavin, by her grandparents Carl Craig, M. Cecelia and Tommy Cropper and William and Mary Cavin, and by her father-in-law C. Dick Hobbs. She is survived by her mother, Betty L. Cavin; her beloved husband of 36 years, Tom Hobbs; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Jeremy Burkhart; sister, Mary Sue (Gary) Hoyle; her grandchildren, Ryan and MaryJo Burkhart; mother-in-law, Ruth Hobbs; brothers-in-law, Larry (Chris) Hobbs, Lonnie (Debbie) Hobbs, Tim (Vicki) Hobbs, Jim (Terry) Hobbs; and by her numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. Memorial Service will be held 10a.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2019 at HILLIARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5445 Scioto-Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026 with Reverend April Blaine, officiating. Burial will be at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the Hilliard United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, www.lifecarealliance.org. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Hobbs Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019