Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri F. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri F. Davis Obituary
Davis, Terri F.
Coming from the "Hotel California" going down the "Highway to Hell" go to the "Stairway to Heaven" is Terri Frances Davis. She was born September 18, 1955, to Robert Davis and Ruth Ramey. She attended West high school and went on to Careercom Buisness College to become a certified medical assistant in 1982. She has had many interesting jobs, but ended up at Nationwide Ins-NBS- in downtown Columbus Ohio. She loved her work and her Co-workers. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Davis,stepmother Bonnie Davis, Brother in law, George Semenuk. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Davis, sister Pamela Hamilton, Daughter Dorena Borders, and Grandchildren, Emily Faith, Nichole Lynn, Zachariah George, Wyatt Ivar Louis Donaldson. Special friends, Noah Donaldson, Ramona Stewart and Leslie Cohagen. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5PM on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 with a funeral service at 5PM at the Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231. Inurnment at Union Cemetery at a later date. Last wishes, for everyone to party hardy, and get along. " Don't stop me now." " Going to rock and roll all night" and then " Go our separate ways"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.