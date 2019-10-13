|
|
Davis, Terri F.
Coming from the "Hotel California" going down the "Highway to Hell" go to the "Stairway to Heaven" is Terri Frances Davis. She was born September 18, 1955, to Robert Davis and Ruth Ramey. She attended West high school and went on to Careercom Buisness College to become a certified medical assistant in 1982. She has had many interesting jobs, but ended up at Nationwide Ins-NBS- in downtown Columbus Ohio. She loved her work and her Co-workers. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Davis,stepmother Bonnie Davis, Brother in law, George Semenuk. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Davis, sister Pamela Hamilton, Daughter Dorena Borders, and Grandchildren, Emily Faith, Nichole Lynn, Zachariah George, Wyatt Ivar Louis Donaldson. Special friends, Noah Donaldson, Ramona Stewart and Leslie Cohagen. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5PM on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 with a funeral service at 5PM at the Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231. Inurnment at Union Cemetery at a later date. Last wishes, for everyone to party hardy, and get along. " Don't stop me now." " Going to rock and roll all night" and then " Go our separate ways"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019