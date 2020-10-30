1/
Terri King
King, Terri
1952 - 2020
Terri L. King, age 68, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at Columbus Colony Elderly Care in Westerville, Ohio. She was born on February 28, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Gene and Donna King. She was a 1970 graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. She attended Capital University and graduated from the Ohio State University in 1975. Following graduation, she was a manager of a So-Fro Fabric Store and later in life worked for other employers. Over the years, Terri showed her dedication to hard work. In her free time, she demonstrated her considerable talent as a seamstress. Terri is survived by her brother, Tunney (Norah); and her sister, Toni; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom mourn her passing. Under the current circumstances, the family has arranged for a private graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To send condolences or share memories visit www.orwoodyard.com. Please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Terri's memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
