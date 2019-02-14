|
Cordle, Terrie
1960 - 2019
Terrie L. Cordle age 58, of Galloway, Ohio passed away February 4, 2019. Born on February 28, 1960 to the late Robert and Barbara Anderson. Preceded in death by the love of her life husband, Danny Cordle. She is survived by daughter Jennifer (Bryan) Ramey. Grandchildren Jessica-Marie, Anna-Cathrine (Bailey) and Heather Ramey. Great Grandchildren Ava, Bruce and Christina. Sisters Paula Anderson Lee and Andrea Evans. Memorial service will be held at The Old Gahanna Sanctuary. 82 N. High St. Gahanna, Ohio 43230 at 3:30pm on March 17, 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019