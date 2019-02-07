Home

Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Gahanna First Baptist Church
520 Havens Corners Rd
Col., OH
Terrie Lea Justice, age 61, passed peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Feb. 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her father Alda "Chuck" Justice. Survived by loving mother, Geneieve Justice; siblings, DJ (Karen) Justice and Tanya (David) Hope; 5 nieces and nephews; 2 great nephews and great niece. Terrie's thoughtfulness will be deeply missed. Service to be held Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 at 1pm at Gahanna First Baptist Church, 520 Havens Corners Rd., Col., OH 43230 with calling hours from 11am-1pm. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens to follow. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
