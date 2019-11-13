|
Long, Terrill
Dr. Terrill "Terry" Jewett Long, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Mt Carmel East Hospital, with his family by his side at the age of 87. He was born March 19, 1932, in Newark, Ohio, to Frederick T Long and Nettie Frances Siegel. His mother died shortly after his birth and he was raised until 2 years old by his aunt Florence V Long until his father married Hilda Ashcraft and his sister Judith Long (Lyon) was born. Later in his childhood his stepmother died and he was raised by his aunts Florence V. Long and Latisha Martin. His father subsequently married Bertha Harrington. He graduated from Newark High School in 1950. During High School he ushered at the Midland Theater in Newark and had a large paper route. He joined the Marine Reserves while a Junior in High School. He was called into active duty because of the Korean Conflict while in college at Ohio University and was stationed on two aircraft carriers in the Caribbean where he worked as a radio repairman and advanced to the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Newark where he earned his BA in Biology at Ohio University and his Masters and PHD in Botany from Ohio State University finishing in 1961. During this time he married Mamie Florence Hall also from Newark, Ohio. While finishing his PHD he did research at Oak Ridge National Labs in Tennessee and then taught at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Then he did research at Ohio State. He taught Biology at Capital University for 31 years, retiring in 1998 as Professor Emeritus. He managed the Tropical Arboretum at Capital for many years. The successes of his former students remained a source of great pride to him all his life. While at Capital University he also graduated from Columbus State Community College as an Associate in Applied Science in Automotive Technology in 1989. After retirement was a volunteer at Blacklick State park. He became an avid nature photographer, grew a prairie garden, and hiked many of the Ohio Nature Hikes. He photographed and rode trains throughout the United States Alaska. He was a devoted husband and father, active in the boy scouts, girl scouts, and church. At the time of his death he was a worshiping member of Outville Presbyterian Church. He was a beloved member of his extended family and with his wife cared for and assisted many elderly members of both sides of his family in their later years that remained in Newark, Ohio. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mamie Hall Long; and children, Dr. Carole Louise Long, Frederick David Long (Pat Long), Steven Terrill Long (Pamela Long), and Christine Ann Long; grandsons, Joshua Long (Allison Long) and Ryan Long; and by his devoted extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, where funeral services celebrating his life will follow on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with his Pastor Kay Merold as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Dr. Long and his family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019