Carter, Terron Sr.
Terron A. Carter, Sr., age 52, U.S. Navy Veteran, passed away December 21, 2019. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Holy Rosary-St. John Church, 660 S. Ohio Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment with military honors in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to Terron's family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020