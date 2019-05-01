The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Allison, Terry
1950 - 2019
Terry L. Allison, age 68, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. Born on June 1, 1950 in Gahanna to the late David and Cornella Allison. Terry was a Marine Veteran, a loving father, and Pappal. Preceded in death by his sons Troy and David Allison. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Allison; children, Tony (Nicole) and Gary (Katie) Allison; grandchildren, Nick and Mylee Allison; sister, Connie Mullins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private family services will be held at a later date. To share condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019
