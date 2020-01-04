|
|
Bovinet, Terry
1956 - 2020
Terry Bovinet, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Twinsburg, OH. Terry is survived by his wife, Jackie (Abbott) and his children, Janese Sweeny (Daniel), Jared, Jenna Bankhurst (Andrew), and Lia. He is also survived by three grandchildren who loved their Papa: Leyton, Parker, and Lillian as well as five siblings: Lyn Bovinet, Deb Vanner (Felix), Rick Bovinet, Randy Bovinet, and Cathy Bovinet. He is predeceased by his parents, Maureen and Harrison Bovinet. Terry was born June 3, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through his love of learning and dedication to Jesus, he earned a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry and shared his love of Christ with his community. Throughout his life, Terry touched many lives as a pastor, teacher, and church member. Most recently, Terry served as Lead Minister of Summit Christian Church. He loved to read and write and was a loyal Ohio State football fan. Terry is dearly missed and will be remembered for his teaching gifts, service to others, love of laughter, and devotion to his family.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6 at Summit Christian Church, 133 S. Hawkins Avenue, Akron, OH 44313. Please respect Terry's wishes of NO FLOWERS. If you feel so led, please make a donation to Summit Christian Church in Terry's honor. Heritage Cremation Society 330-564-1213.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020