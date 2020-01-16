|
Carsner, Terry
1948 - 2020
Terry D. Carsner, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on April 1, 1948 at Columbus, Ohio to Bobby D. and Bonita Artrup Carsner who preceded him in death. Funeral Services will be held at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11am with his pastor and friend, Tim Stout. Visitation will begin at 10am and continue till time of service. Terry retired from Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS). He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served 1968 - 71 in Vietnam War, and was a member of Heritage Free Will Baptist Church since May 6, 2007.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020