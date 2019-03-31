|
Colburn, Terry
1954 - 2019
Colburn
Terrence "Terry" Colburn, 64, of Grove City, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1954 in Columbus, son of the late Richard and Jean Hoover Colburn. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Sharrie Fenstemaker. He was a 1972 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and also retired from the United States Postal Service. Terry is survived by his wife, Theresa Simonski Colburn; daughters, Hannah (Tom) White and Holly Colburn; son, Noah Colburn; sister, Judith (Don) Laird; brothers, Richard, David (Carolyn) and Tim (Janice) Colburn; granddaughter, Matilda White and numerous caring and loving family members. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, with the memorial service beginning at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice Foundation, 180 E. Broad St. Fl 31 Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019