Terry Hoppe
1946 - 2020
Hoppe, Terry
1946 - 2020
On Friday, May 8th, 2020, Terry Eugene Hoppe, devoted husband, father and grandfather entered into eternal rest at the age of 73 at his home in Columbus, OH. Terry was born on September 23, 1946 in Elgin, Illinois as an only child to Bernard and Mary Lou Casey (Means) Hoppe who preceded him in death. . He is survived by his wife, Ching Yueh (Ruby) Hoppe, his son, Chen Ming Lei (Loyee), daughters, Chun Ying Cameron, Chun Mei King (Lamont), Pi-Chen Hill, Eling Gaines (Don), and Debra Hoppe Johnson (Chad). He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio on May 12th at 11AM and can be viewed using the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1066957. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://www.alz.org/centralohio on his behalf. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
