Imes, Terry
1943 - 2019
Terry Allen Imes, 75, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 10, 1943 to the late Sherman and Betty Imes. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Imes of 53 years; children, Kerri Myers, Sheri (Scott) Cox, Christy (Roger) Brooks and Kevin (Laura) Imes; grandchildren, Susan, Christina, Sara, Nathan, Justin (Erin), Lauren, Alexis, Margaret, Olivia and Brody; great-grandchildren, Mia, Lilly, Tristan and Milo; devoted pet, Brutus; and many family and friends. He is preceded in death by son-in-law Michael Myers and granddaughter Nichole. Terry retired after 36 years as a teacher and coach in the Columbus City School District. Terry was passionate about sports and loved attending sporting events especially for his children and grandchildren. Terry was a proud Alumnus of The Ohio State University and dedicated fan. Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Kauber Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Funeral services will be at 11A.M. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pataskala Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019