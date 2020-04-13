|
Jarrells, Terry
1953 - 2020
Terry Jarrells age 67 passed away April 10, 2020 at his residence. Born February 20, 1953 Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Earl and Lena Jarrells. Retired from Anderson Concrete after 33 years of service. Member of WCPAAA MCW. Survived by children, Terrance Lee (Samara) Jarrells, Jr., Stephanie P. Jarrells, Chad Jarrells, Alex Jarrells; grandchildren, Lyric Jarrells and 11 more grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Michael L. Jarrells; sister, Sheila F. Jarrells. Preceded in death by his daughter, Conda Rae Jarrells; grandson, Treacor Jarrells; many friends and relatives. Thank you to Terry's special friend Lenia Skaggs Neff. Private funeral services and interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020