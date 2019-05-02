|
Kelly Sr., Terry
1944 - 2019
Terry Lee Kelly Sr., age 74, of Pickerington, died April 23, 2019. He was born August 10, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Robert and Virginia Kelly. He was a Senior Elder and 30 year member of World Harvest Church and currently attended Grace Fellowship. Preceded in death by his brother Mike Kelly and his sister Sharon DeCavitt; Terry is survived by his children, Charity (Tim) Johnson, Terry "T.K." (Valerie) Kelly Jr., Tyler (Lindsey) Kelly and Travis Kelly; grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Jason Broughton, Chase Broughton, Madison Kelly, Harper Kelly, Hayden Kelly, Debbie Welsh (Kelly); siblings, Kitty (Jay) Dellinger, Pat (John) Paris, John (Kathy) Kelly; siblings-in-law, Barb Kelly and Dick DeCavitt; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147, and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bill Canfield officiating. Interment to follow at Violet Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to the American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 in Terry's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefunralhome.com
