Kitchen, Terry
1943 - 2020
Terry L. Kitchen age 76, of Columbus passed away July 8, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. He was born to the late Emmet and Almeda (Curry) Kitchen on July 9, 1943 in Lancaster. He retired from the US Army where he was an administrative assistant. He obtained the rank of Major at the Pentagon and was a Project Officer. He wrote regulations for the 100hr war in Kuwait. Terry was a member of the Masons, the Southeast Shrine, Scottish Rite, War Birds, A past commander of the Legion of Honor and Flying Nobles, board of director and past President of Olive Dale. Terry was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association and the Civil Air Patrol where he became a pilot. Soon after, he started his own business of Kitchen Aerial Photography. Terry will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his three daughters, Tina (Malek) Alrousan, Lucinda (David Dufner) Kitchen, and Terri Holly (Bill) Love all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Noah Harrington, Jacob Ewing, Madison, Braxton, and Peyton Love, and Gavin Daugherty, and special friend/caregiver, Tia Bailey. Terry loved his two dogs, Daisy and Sadie and had several neighborhood cats. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Valerie Kitchen, grandson Ashton Kitchen and brother Ben Kitchen. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery where the Lancaster Veteran's Burial Detail will have a committal service. Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com