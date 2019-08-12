|
|
DeRammelaere, Terry L.
Terry L. DeRammelaere, age 59, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Marysville, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1959 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Shirley (Aspacher) DeRammelaere. Following graduation from high school in Woodville, Terry went on to Bowling Green State University where he received his Bachelor Degree. He was elected as Sandusky County Commissioner in 1984 and later worked in Human Resources until his illness. He also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid sports fan especially of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Terry is survived by his devoted companion, Kelly Miller of Bradenton, FL; son, Braeton DeRammelaere of Amarillo, TX; sister, Traci Kincaid of Daytona Beach, FL; aunt and godmother, Bea Mohrman of Woodville, OH; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019. Officiating, will be Rev. Stephen Lutz. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Tidewell Hospice www.tidewell.org. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019