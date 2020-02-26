|
Klinker, Terry L.
Terry L. Klinker, 79, of Apollo Beach FL, passed away February 9, 2020 following a brief illness. Terry was born in Van Wert, OH on August 2, 1940. Terry graduated from Woodburn (IN) High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and spent his career in agriculture, establishing himself as an expert in dairy operations, retiring in 2000. Terry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; son, Terry II; granddaughters, Erika and Ashley (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, and Victoria; brothers, Bill and Lynn; and sister, Charlotte. He was predeceased by sons Timothy and Andrew, his parents Ernest and Donna, brother James and sister Beverly. Terry was much loved by his family and the community he touched. To quote Terry's son, "If I can be half the person my Dad was, the giving husband, father, and grandfather, I'll have done alright." Celebrations of life are being planned for Apollo Beach, FL and New Haven, IN.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020