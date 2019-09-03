|
|
Mack, Terry L.
1951 - 2019
Terry L. Mack, 68, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital, in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his wife, Yvonda, and his children, Shanay Carey, Terra Mack, Christopher Calhoun, Recco (Shirley) Mack, Terrance Mack, Terry Mack Jr, and his sister, Vanessa M. McNeal. Viewing will be 5:00pm – 8:00pm Thursday September 5, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street Worthington, OH. A funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church 1909 3rd street NE, Canton, OH; where the family will receive friends from 10:00am until time of service. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family and see full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019