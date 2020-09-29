1/
Terry Lambert
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lambert, Terry
1956 - 2020
Terry L. Lambert, 64 of Columbus, OH passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born on April 24, 1956 to David and Pauline (Stevens) Lambert in Circleville, OH. Terry was a 1974 graduate of Teays Valley, a standout athlete and was an avid sports fan. He was a devoted son, father and grandfather. Terry was a forklift operator at ODW Logistics in Groveport.
Terry was preceded in death by brother Dale. He is survived by daughter Danielle R. Lambert (Chad); grandchildren Jalon, Cameron and Anisten; his parents David and Pauline Lambert; brothers Gary Lambert and Ronnie (Kathy) Lambert; special niece Carri Painter; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends and co-workers at ODW Logistics.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 3rd at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver Cheek Funeral Home to help with expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved