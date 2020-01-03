|
Solt, Terry Lee
1953 - 2019
Terry Lee Solt "Ted", passed away peacefully at his home in Gahanna, Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born August 15,1953 in Canal Winchester, Ohio to Boyd Solt and Virginia Worman. He was a 1971 graduate of Bloom Carroll where he holds the record for longest punt. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Marilyn (Ruddock), parents Boyd Solt and Virginia Worman, and Bichon Frise, Bella. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Melinda Griffin; and loving faithful Bichon Frise, Shammy; brother, Jerry (Lynne) Solt; sisters, Brenda Solt, Vicki (David) Rarick, Lisa Jones, Tammy (David) Viola; Uncle Joseph Worman; brother-in-law, David (Valerie) Ruddock; sister-in-law, Ruth Melrose; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Terry was a loyal Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Brown's fan. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, cooking with his sisters, times with Uncle Joe and Rick, and being with family, friends, and neighbors. Family and friends may call from 10-11am on January 10, 2020, a memorial service will follow 11am at the New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 Third Street, New Albany, Ohio 43054, officiating Pastor Frank Luchsinger. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Friends of the Shelter at P.O. Box 307450, Columbus, Ohio 43230.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020