Terry M. Cain
1948 - 2020
Cain, Terry M.
1948 - 2020
Terry Michael Cain 72, originally from Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Terry was an extraordinary man born May 9, 1948, to the late Moses and Esta Cain (Beatty). He is survived by wife Carolyn; children Bridget (Johnny), Melissa (Ron), and Troy. Grandkids Heather (Kenny), Branden, Ashley (BG), Keiffer, Chelsea (Heather) and Alexa; great grandkids Riley, Ali, Zoe, Gavin, Aubriella, Rudy, Olivia, Lachlan, and Sadie. Siblings Ted, Rena, Virginia, Ronnie(Killer), Gladys, and Vera. He was proceeded in death by siblings John, Frank, Raymond, Jack, Earl, Lil and twin brother Larry. He was a retired associate from Honda of America (1988-2010). Terry was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Columbus Chapter #2244 and Lakeland chapter #4346. He was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and Michigan Wolverines. Terry was Nolan Ryan's biggest fan. Terry never met a stranger, he was extremely loved by his crazy family, friends and many others. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude's as a request from Terry. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 12 noon till 3 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, with private family service and military honors to follow immediately, with Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. To sign and view Terry's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
OCT
20
Service
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
