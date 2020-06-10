Meleca, Terry
1947 - 2020
Terry Lynn Meleca, age 72 of Columbus, passed away June 9, 2020. Family will receive friends from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
1947 - 2020
Terry Lynn Meleca, age 72 of Columbus, passed away June 9, 2020. Family will receive friends from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.