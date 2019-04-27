|
|
Morris, Jr., Terry
1971 - 2019
Terry Joseph Morris, Jr., of Carroll, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born on April 7, 1971, Terry was a 1990 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. He owned and operated Homestead Floors for nearly 20 years. Terry was a member of the Bootleg Monkeys M.C. and the Big Hairy Mini-Bike Racers. He was also a proud member of the Sons of AMVETS in Lancaster, the Sons of The American Legion in Lithopolis, and The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 955 in Lancaster. Terry was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be remembered for his love of life and the way he lived it. Terry could always make people laugh and made everyone feel like his best friend. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Lynn Morris; sons, Zach (Kate) Morris, Evan Morris, and Hayden Morris; step-children, Donavan Trimble, Shealyn Benton, and Caleb Benton; parents, Terry and Theresa Morris; siblings, Joseph Morris and Tammie (John) Morris-Koetz; nieces, Taylor and Avery Brown; nephews, Matthew Morris and Brandon and Marcus Koetz; his best friend, Ray Kincaid; more friends than anybody could count; and his grandson on the way, Baby Luca. Friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th. Interment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1045, P.O. Box 592, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019