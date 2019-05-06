|
|
Copley, Terry S.
1967 - 2019
Terry S. Copley, 52, of Ashville, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1967 to the late Dude and Evelyn Pearleen (Carter) Copley in Columbus, OH. He was a 1985 graduate of South High School and worked for over 23 years for the Franklin Co. Engineers. He enjoyed assisting Veterans with Honor Flights and loved planting trees especially apple trees for the deer. Besides his parents, Terry is also preceded in death by a brother Tim Copley and father-in-law Paul Gochenour. Terry is survived by wife of almost 25 years, Jackie A. (Gochenour) Copley; daughter, Alison Copley; brothers, Michael (Tracie) Copley of Pataskala and Clyde (LaDonna) Carter of Columbus; mother-in-law, Norma J. Gochenour; and sisters-in-law, Vickie (Craig) Fleming and Peggy (Michael) Gibson, all of Orient; several nieces and nephews; many friends and co-workers. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wed., May 8 and Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thurs., May 9 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, 43103 with Perry Fausnaugh officiating. Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pickaway County Community Foundation (include a note-in memory of Terry Copley for Friends of Pickaway County Parks & Trails Fund), 770 No. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019