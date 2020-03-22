|
Saylor, Terry
passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1947 in Berlin, PA. Terry was known for his kind, non-judgmental and humble spirit. He believed in living the scriptures. Terry had three main loves: Jesus, the outdoors, and his family. His occupations fulfilled his loves. He was very proud of being a carpenter, like Jesus. He loved his association and membership with Madison Christian Church in Groveport. He appreciated everything about the outdoors: hunting, fishing and conservation. He enjoyed his time as a Pennsylvania Game Protector.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ruth Alice (Lehman) Saylor; his 98 year old mother, Hazel P. (Frazier) Saylor; sister, Judy A. (Bert) Zerfoss; beloved nieces and nephews and his stylist employees, whom he treasured his time with them as owner of Great Clips. Terry is preceded in death by his loving buddy and father, Nevin E. Saylor.
We wish to express our gratitude to the many loving demonstrations of support, prayers and encouragement these last five years. We especially wish to thank his devoted caregivers; Suzanne, Taricka, Tiara, Becky, Mylinda and the many dear friends at Otterbein and Canal Rehab as well as his faithful cheerleaders; Bill and Chris.
There will be a family memorial service in Pennsylvania.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020