Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Terry Smith


1956 - 2019
Terry Smith Obituary
Smith, Terry
1956 - 2019
Terry Smith, age 62, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Medrith Sterling. Survived by her daughters, Stacy Smith and Nicole Smith; grandchildren, Nevaeh Smith and Malachi Saunders; sisters, Marty (Orv) Jarrell, Sharon Andrews, and Jean (Steven) Smith; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., where service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m., Pastor Dennis Mohler officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Terry's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
