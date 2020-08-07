Spicer, Terry
1951 - 2020
Terry Lee Spicer, age 68, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was an avid hunter, loved motorcycles and working on cars. Survived by loving wife of 38 years, Delberta "Debbie" Spicer; children, Kimberly Spicer, Danny Spicer, Donnie (Melissa) Spicer, Randy Lowe, Melissa Almasi; grandchildren, Justin, Clay, Colton, Faith, Olivia, Caleigh, Jadan, Bryden; great grandchildren, Justice and Jaliah; sisters, Cindy Bedlavy, Barbara (Art) Rectenwald; brother, Joe (Bridgett) Spicer; step-mother, Diann Spicer; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by father Homer Spicer, mother Marie Spicer, brother Jim Spicer. Friends may call Monday 4-7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Tuesday 2PM. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery.