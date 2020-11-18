Tilton, Terry
1948 - 2020
Terry Lee Tilton, age 72, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence. Veteran Vietnam War US Army. Retired Commander Columbus Police Department where he served over 39 years. Member Capital City Lodge #656 F&AM, Capital City #9 FOP. Survived by loving wife of 38 years, Sharon (Browning) Tilton; son, Steven Scott Tilton of Las Vegas; daughter, Krista Holmes; grandson, Jack; brothers, Tom (Cathy) Tilton of VA, Rick Tilton; brother-in-law, Will Browning of Lancaster; special friends, Pauline and Jack Shaeffer, Patti and Glenn Shafer; many other loving family and friends. Funeral service Monday 6:30PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 3:30PM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.