Terry Todd


1951 - 2020
Terry Todd Obituary
Todd, Terry
1951 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Terry A. Todd announces his passing Friday, February 21, 2020. Born June 12, 1951, in Canton, Ohio to Everett and Helen (Sperros) Todd, Terry attended Canton Lincoln High School where he played sports and graduated in 1970. Terry served in the Military National Guard and with the Canton Police Department. Terry worked with Medical Design alongside his brothers. Terry had a passion for creating and working with his hands. When challenged by rheumatoid arthritis, he taught others to design and build innovative tools. He enjoyed cribbage, handball, golfing, driving, and computers. He loved listening to John Denver, Glen Campbell, and Rod Stewart. Terry had a quick wit and a point of view. He loved family and had a warm spot for his dog, DJ. Terry was preceded in death by his father Everett and his brother Denny Todd. He is survived by his wife, Mikyung Todd; children/step, Adam Todd, Selina Haire, Gloria Clement, Jeannette Peele; mother, Helen (Sperros)Todd; siblings, Wayne (Toni) Todd, Gale (Denny) Trevilian, Greg (Rosemary) Todd, Steve (Marcia) Todd; host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and a nephew. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to the American Diabetes Association or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
