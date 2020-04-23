|
|
Hicks, Thayne R.
1961 - 2020
Thayne R. Hicks, 58, of Grove City, Ohio. Thayne passed away in his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born September 10, 1961 in Quantico, VA to the late SSGT Jack Richard Hicks and Mabel "Taffy" Augusta Watkins. He served in the US Navy where he became a Machinist Mate. His meticulous nature and adept understanding of machinery and electrical work created many opportunities. During his employment as an electrician at Romanoff Electric, his work was acclaimed as "better than the paid Journeymen." He spent the last 3 years employed at Stanley Electric in London, OH as an Inspector. The simple things in life brought Thayne joy and gratitude: soul-stirring and foot-tapping uplifting music, caring for and appreciating plants, tasty food, his family, and he especially loved being Uncle Thayne. He enjoyed assisting friends with their bands; attending performances, setting up equipment, and sharing his extraordinary talent with sound mixing. A man of strong Faith, Thayne had a sincere relationship with God and did his best to be a walking disciple through his words and actions. Combining his love of Nature with his Faith, he would often sit on the bank of the river, relax, talk with God and "just fish." Thayne believed in "paying it forward." His variety of "real world" experiences enabled him to relate to and help so many others through his time, talent, treasure, food, memories, wisdom, or words of Faith & inspiration. No matter his circumstances, he always found a way to share what he could. A keen lover of Nature, he appreciated the peace and comfort found in the many gifts of God's creation. He loved fishing, camping, plants, birds, having squirrels eat from his hand, and the companionship of his cats. As an avid cook, Thayne could taste when a meal was prepared with love. He was always mindful to add his own loving energy and gratitude to everything he prepared. His appreciation was punctuated with finger licking sounds of yummy approval and a bright beaming smile. His passionate enthusiasm, warm laughter, resilient positivity, fun storytelling, nearly rib-cracking exuberant hugs, and the gentle sweetness that would shine through whenever he spoke have left an unforgettable impression on all who were fortunate to encounter and know him. Thayne leaves behind his mother, Celeste Hicks; brothers and sisters, Richard "Ric" (Cathie) Hicks, Theresa "Terry" (Gene) Seda, Kevin (Dally) Hicks, Sandra "Sandy" Fermenti, Moira (Gary) Salters, Brian Hicks, Melissa Hicks, Martin (Amber) Hicks, and Kara Hicks (Andrew) Meiling; nieces and nephews, Jason, Jeffry, Scott, Daniel, Matt, Amanda, Tara, Brittnay, Meghan, Jared, Aaron, Chase, Camisha, Cody, Cylence, Carissa, Colton, Kelly, Cary and Kaitlin; 18 great nieces and nephews; and his loyal and beloved cats, Buster and Princess Blue Eyes. In addition to his parents, Thayne was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia "Cindy" Rae Hicks, grandparents Larry and Elizabeth "Betty" Hicks, Augustus A. and Mabel Edna Watkins, and Walter and Genevieve Schinski and several aunts and uncles. A special note of gratitude and appreciation to Keith Miller and Cristi Kruss for your love, care and friendship through the years. Memorial contributions may be made to Grove City Food Pantry or the food pantry of your choice. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City. www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020