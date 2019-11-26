Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Thelma Allemang Obituary
Allemang, Thelma
Thelma B. Allemang, age 98, of Hilliard, passed away November 17, 2019. Thelma was a member of Hilliard United Methodist Church, retired CPA, worked for Patton Interiors for 18 years and Hilliard Lumber for 33 years. She was an avid seamstress in her retirement years. Preceded in death by husband Richard 1987 and son Ron. Survived by children, Terri (Ken) Austin and Shelly (Ben) Doyle; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will follow at 1pm. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilliard Historical Society. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
