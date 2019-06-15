|
|
Ashton, Thelma
1934 - 2019
Thelma "Sue" Ashton, nee (Vawters), (1934 - 2019) of Westerville, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2019. Born June 25, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Andrew F. and Elizabeth H. (Howard) Vawters. Devoted wife to Clare W. Ashton, Jr. (deceased), Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her son, Clare W. Ashton, III (Nancy), grandchildren, Andy and Michael, her sister Wilma Yount (Bob), sister-in-Law Venie, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Howard and William (Bill), and sister Irma Maddox. A funeral service celebrating Sue's life will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL HOME, 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening prior from 4-7pm. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019