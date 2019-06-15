The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Ashton

Obituary Condolences

Thelma Ashton Obituary
Ashton, Thelma
1934 - 2019
Thelma "Sue" Ashton, nee (Vawters), (1934 - 2019) of Westerville, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2019. Born June 25, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Andrew F. and Elizabeth H. (Howard) Vawters. Devoted wife to Clare W. Ashton, Jr. (deceased), Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her son, Clare W. Ashton, III (Nancy), grandchildren, Andy and Michael, her sister Wilma Yount (Bob), sister-in-Law Venie, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Howard and William (Bill), and sister Irma Maddox. A funeral service celebrating Sue's life will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL HOME, 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening prior from 4-7pm. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now