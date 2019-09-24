|
Bugh, Thelma
Thelma L. Bugh, age 90, passed away peacefully at home as she wished on Friday, September 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband William "Ed" Bugh, parents, brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter, Linda Seward and husband, Ron, and their children, Shanon Seward and wife, Andrea of Dallas, TX, Staci Seward and husband, Ryan of Denver, CO; son, Chuck Southall and wife, Nina and their children, Kate Southall Jones and husband, Zachary Jones of Athens, OH, Kelly Southall and husband, Sergio Herrera of Washington, DC; great grandchildren, Robbie and Kaitlyn Seward and Wren and Willa Jones; sisters, Jessie Port and Ruth Weber; numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Mt. Carmel Hospice for their care of Thelma. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Honoring Thelma's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019