The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Thelma F. Hines


1923 - 2019
Thelma F. Hines Obituary
Hines, Thelma F.
1923 - 2019
Thelma F. Hines, age 95, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin. Born December 29, 1923 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Baltzell and Lillie Reidenbaugh Baltzell. Retired from the Defense Finance Center in 2000. Graduate of Cadiz High School. Member and former Treasurer of the Maynard Avenue United Methodist Church. Member of the Riverside Methodist Hospital Sewing Guild #49. Preceded in death by husband Victor, sisters Jane Pearson and Bernice Rose. Survived by son, Roger Hines; and daughter, Linda (David Barnes) Hines. Memorial service Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11 AM at Maynard Avenue United Methodist Church, 2350 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43202. Private graveside service and interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maynard Avenue United Methodist Church. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
