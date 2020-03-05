Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Foltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Foltz


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Foltz Obituary
Foltz, Thelma
1928 - 2020
Thelma Jean Foltz, 91, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore Ohio on May 25, 1928 to Otis and Gusta (Whittington) Harrison. She loved quilting, and was a member of both the Reynoldsburg-Truro Historical Society and the Pickerington Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Don Foltz. She is survived by daughter, Dianne (Greg) Hoffman; son, Jerry (Linda) Foltz; grandchildren, Dr. Kevin Raduege, Jerry, Jr, Kelley, Kimberly, and Adam Foltz; four great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. A private graveside service will be held. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -