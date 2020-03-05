|
|
Foltz, Thelma
1928 - 2020
Thelma Jean Foltz, 91, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore Ohio on May 25, 1928 to Otis and Gusta (Whittington) Harrison. She loved quilting, and was a member of both the Reynoldsburg-Truro Historical Society and the Pickerington Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Don Foltz. She is survived by daughter, Dianne (Greg) Hoffman; son, Jerry (Linda) Foltz; grandchildren, Dr. Kevin Raduege, Jerry, Jr, Kelley, Kimberly, and Adam Foltz; four great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. A private graveside service will be held. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020