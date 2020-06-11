Hensley, Thelma
1938 - 2020
Thelma Jean Hensley, age 81, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, she grew up close to her four siblings, laughing, dancing, loving and supporting each other. After graduating from Thomas R. Brown High School in Catlettsburg, Kentucky , Thelma attended Morehead State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education. Later, she earned her Master's degree from Ashland University in education. She was a passionate teacher, devoted to teaching her students to read. Most of her career was at Royal Manor Elementary in Gahanna Jefferson Schools where she taught first grade. Above everything, Thelma was devoted to her family. She planned and enjoyed endless fun and adventure with her husband of 45 years, Donald Hensley. Thelma was always up to try something new and Don was her partner (even if he was sometimes reluctant). The shenanigans included disco lessons, card parties, home improvement projects, bowling, community events and square dancing to name a few. A tireless champion for her daughters, she volunteered for every possible committee, coached cheerleading squads, served on the Board of Education, cooked delicious family dinners and treats, planned outrageously fun family vacations and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren absolutely rotten. Friends and family looked forward to the hundreds of holiday cookies and candies she made annually with her daughters and grandchildren. Thelma made friends and was a hoot the minute she entered any room. She loved assisting other residents at Parkside Village, cutting a rug during musical performances (even if no one else was dancing) and providing seasonal decor for every possible holiday. She made the most of every single day. Thelma will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Donald Lawrence Hensley; mother, Audrey Beckett; father Garland Barker, sister, Deloris Pancake; brother, Bobby Barker and step daughter, Kim Thompson. She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Hensley and Angela (Tim) Hensley-Secrest; step-daughter, Kay(Nate) Pino; step son-in-law, Jeff Thompson; her precious grandchildren, Audrey and Jake Secrest and Ian (Samantha) Thompson; great- grandson, Easton Thompson; sisters, Janice Henry, Patsy (Buck) Crank; sister-in-law, Patricia Barker and many other extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's name to the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library that provides children with a new book in the mail each month at no cost to them from birth to age five. Contributions may be sent to Ohio Governor's Imagination Library(memo-Thelma Hensley fund), 2168 Sutter Parkway, Dublin, Ohio 43016 or online www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org/donate Family and friends will celebrate Thelma's life during a private, virtual service on Friday, June 19. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory of Thelma or to sign her online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.