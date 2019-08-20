|
Kennedy, Thelma
Thelma L. Kennedy, age 92, met her Savior on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family will receive friends from 10-11:30a.m. SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11:30a.m. SATURDAY. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Georgesville, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Thelma's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019