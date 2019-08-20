Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Thelma
Thelma L. Kennedy, age 92, met her Savior on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family will receive friends from 10-11:30a.m. SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11:30a.m. SATURDAY. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Georgesville, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Thelma's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now