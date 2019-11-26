|
|
Nutis, Thelma "Boots"
1925 - 2019
Thelma "Boots" Nutis, 94, a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, loving wife, mother and Bubbie, passed away peacefully after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rachel Swartz and sisters Zelda Carmen and Harriet Zuckerman. Her beloved husband, Frank Nutis, whom she married in March 1949, preceded her in death January 2010. Boots is survived by her devoted children, Sheila (Michael) Cutler of Scranton, PA, Ira (Laura) Nutis of Bexley, OH and Jodi (Eddie) Karmia of Columbus, OH; grandchildren who will cherish her memory, Andi Cutler Leubitz, Cyndi (Ephraim) Elbaz, Philip Cutler, Yitzchak Meir (Shira) Cutler, Sam (Ariella) Nutis, Joey (Falen) Nutis, Sarah (Josh) Brody, and Alyssa, Cameron and Jacob Karmia; and nephew, Ronald (Jackie) Carmen, and his family. Boots was also blessed with 15 great grandchildren. Boots attended South High School and later The Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Social Work. At OSU, she found a passion for drama, acting with the Gallery Players, an organization she continued to support for decades. Professionally, she worked in Akron and Columbus as a social worker, but it was her volunteer work for a variety of institutions that brought her fulfillment and purpose. A founder, along with her husband Frank, of Columbus Torah Academy, Boots was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the school for decades. She also served as the Auxiliary President of the Wexner Heritage House, was awarded the Woman of Valor Award from State of Israel Bonds and was a docent at the Columbus Art Museum. She was instrumental in establishing the OSU House of Tradition and dedicated her efforts to the Hebrew Free Loan Society. Her impact was felt locally by the Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Service, Hadassah, Congregation Ahavas Sholom and the Sisterhoods of Congregations Beth Jacob and Agudas Achim, receiving numerous awards and recognition for her dedicated service. An avid supporter of the State of Israel, a talented writer, actress and entertainer, she will be remembered for her generous spirit, her loyal friendship and hospitality to all. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving care provided by Mary, Carol, Mary, Donna, Kristen, Haley and Shirley. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 27 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Boots Nutis. Donations in memory of Mrs. Nutis may be made to Columbus Torah Academy www.torahacademy.org, Wexner Heritage House Auxiliary www.whv.org or Beth Jacob Congregation www.bethjacobcolumbus.org . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019