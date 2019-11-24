|
|
Rohr, Thelma
1944 - 2019
Thelma Rohr, age 75, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1944 in Commercial Point to the late Homer and Virgle Durrett. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Franklin Eugene Durrett and Richard Durrett. She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Craig (Pam) Rohr, Debbie (Eric) Gaitten, and Rodney (Katie) Rohr; grandchildren, Paul (Andrea) Rohr, Sarah Rohr, Tyler (Brittany) Gaitten, Jacob and Sydney Gaitten, Victoria Rohr; great grandchildren, Carson and Emree Gaitten, Vincent Rohr; sister, Lois (Tom) Bivens; sisters in law, Esther Durrett and Maxine Dilley; many nieces, nephews, and other good friends. Thelma retired from Motorists Insurance Group with 25 years of service. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019