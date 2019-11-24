Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Rohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Rohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Rohr Obituary
Rohr, Thelma
1944 - 2019
Thelma Rohr, age 75, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1944 in Commercial Point to the late Homer and Virgle Durrett. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Franklin Eugene Durrett and Richard Durrett. She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Craig (Pam) Rohr, Debbie (Eric) Gaitten, and Rodney (Katie) Rohr; grandchildren, Paul (Andrea) Rohr, Sarah Rohr, Tyler (Brittany) Gaitten, Jacob and Sydney Gaitten, Victoria Rohr; great grandchildren, Carson and Emree Gaitten, Vincent Rohr; sister, Lois (Tom) Bivens; sisters in law, Esther Durrett and Maxine Dilley; many nieces, nephews, and other good friends. Thelma retired from Motorists Insurance Group with 25 years of service. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -