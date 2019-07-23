Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Sims


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Sims Obituary
Sims, Thelma
1921 - 2019
Thelma Irene Sims, age 97, of Canal Winchester, died July 22, 2019 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living. She was born November 11, 1921 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia to the late Connie and Edith Buckle. Thelma was a member of David's United Church of Christ and belonged to the Canal Winchester Senior Center and Groveport Rec. Center. She loved quilting, crocheting and gardening.
Preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her daughter, Vesta "Janie" Bellmore; 4 brothers and 3 sisters; Thelma is survived by her daughters, Vonda (Rex) Davis and Linda (Dr. Earl) Kittle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Duncan; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Friends may visit 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday August 3, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Those who wish may donate to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43204, in Thelma's memory.
Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now