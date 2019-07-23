|
Sims, Thelma
1921 - 2019
Thelma Irene Sims, age 97, of Canal Winchester, died July 22, 2019 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living. She was born November 11, 1921 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia to the late Connie and Edith Buckle. Thelma was a member of David's United Church of Christ and belonged to the Canal Winchester Senior Center and Groveport Rec. Center. She loved quilting, crocheting and gardening.
Preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her daughter, Vesta "Janie" Bellmore; 4 brothers and 3 sisters; Thelma is survived by her daughters, Vonda (Rex) Davis and Linda (Dr. Earl) Kittle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Duncan; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Friends may visit 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday August 3, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Those who wish may donate to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43204, in Thelma's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019