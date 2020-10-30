Stiles, Thelma
1925 - 2020
Thelma Mae (Pennington) Stiles, 95, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Thelma was born on February 15, 1925 in Elliott County, Kentucky to Con and Pearl (Blythe) Pennington. Thelma was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward J. Stiles, in 2006 and her daughter Linda Cox, in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers James, Everett, Russell, Harry, and Clifford, and sisters Marie Miller, Hallie Thompson, and Molly Kelly. Thelma is survived by sons, Thomas (Barb) of Stoutsville, Patrick (Bev) of Canal Winchester, Daniel (Heather) of Laurelville, Michael (Gina) of Circleville; daughters, Marion (Jerry) Allen of Circleville, Cheerie Borders of Stoutsville and Karen (Mel) Woolever of Ashville. Thelma had 25 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Thelma retired from RCA in 1987. After retiring, she loved spending time with her family, gardening, and quilting. Per Thelma's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.