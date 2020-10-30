1/
Thelma Stiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stiles, Thelma
1925 - 2020
Thelma Mae (Pennington) Stiles, 95, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Thelma was born on February 15, 1925 in Elliott County, Kentucky to Con and Pearl (Blythe) Pennington. Thelma was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward J. Stiles, in 2006 and her daughter Linda Cox, in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers James, Everett, Russell, Harry, and Clifford, and sisters Marie Miller, Hallie Thompson, and Molly Kelly. Thelma is survived by sons, Thomas (Barb) of Stoutsville, Patrick (Bev) of Canal Winchester, Daniel (Heather) of Laurelville, Michael (Gina) of Circleville; daughters, Marion (Jerry) Allen of Circleville, Cheerie Borders of Stoutsville and Karen (Mel) Woolever of Ashville. Thelma had 25 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Thelma retired from RCA in 1987. After retiring, she loved spending time with her family, gardening, and quilting. Per Thelma's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved