Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Beckett Cemetery
Commercial Point, OH
View Map
1938 - 2020
Thelma Walls Obituary
Walls, Thelma
1938 - 2020
Thelma Jean Walls, age 81, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Opal Charles and daughter Colette Walls. Thelma is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ron Walls; siblings, William (Patsy) Charles, Ruby (Ed) Patterson, Elizabeth Styers, James Charles and Ben (Kathy) Charles; children, Ronald (Sally) Walls and Fred (Angel) Walls; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A graveside service will take place at 1pm at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
